Carver boy who opened food pantry that serves thousands is now battling leukemia

By Paul Burton

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — Shane McColgan is only 14 years old, but this young fighter has spent half of his young life giving back and serving the community he loves.

“I think his way of giving back to say, ‘I was put here for a reason, so let me do good while I’m here.’ And that’s what he continues to do and he does it everyday,” said Monica Cole, Shane’s aunt.

He does it through a food pantry he established in Carver when he was just seven years old. It’s called Shane Gives Thanks Food Pantry. It serves thousands of families from several communities.

WBZ-TV caught up with Shane back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“I feel like I’m doing something great in my life. I am overjoyed to help people,” Shane said back in 2020.

But now, Shane is in critical need of help himself. Last week out of nowhere, Shane was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. He is now in the ICU.

“He’s fighting for his life, so he’s been in intensive care. Yesterday was a big set back. He had a massive brain bleed, and it required emergency brain surgery. He’s made it, but the next 24 to 48 hours is critical,” Cole said.

Shane’s grandfather, Walter Cole, fought back tears as he helps keep the food pantry running.

“This was a total shock. It really hurts,” Walter said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. It has raised over $50,000 in just two days.

“I think it tells us what we already know. The community loves him and he is part of them. And with all the support he gives to them is that they are now doing something to help him,” Monica said.

Shane has been in the hospital for the past five days fighting for his life, but his food pantry remains open.

Friends and family are all chipping in because they know that’s what Shane would expect them to do.

“There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that we had to stay open for the community because he is still fighting,” Monica said. “He is not giving up.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.