Robertsdale PD, FBI search for online predator

By HAL SCHEURICH

ALABAMA (WALA) — Robertsdale Police and the FBI are on the hunt for a man they’re calling an online predator. Investigators said the suspect used a combination of social media apps to have inappropriate communications with a 12-year-old girl. Police said it went on for at least a month before her parents noticed suspicious activity and went to authorities.

Robertsdale Police said it’s thanks to the parents that they’re now involved. The parents were concerned enough to look further into it. Investigators said they found explicit communications, to include images exchanged between the girl and an adult male. The parents immediately went to the police who asked the FBI to assist.

“They were brought in on this case very quickly and I’ve opened up a dialog with one of their agents, said Lt. Paul Overstreet with Robertsdale Police. “We’ve shared information and they’ve also deployed resources as well to assist with this investigation and attempt to identify the offender.”

Investigators have learned the communication between the girl and the suspect began on an online app called Discord, but wasn’t confined to that one app. Police said the reason the parents didn’t find out sooner is because once these apps are uninstalled, the history is lost on that device.

“The information and login can be accessed on another device and essentially, a person can pick up right where they left off,” Overstreet explained.

In this case, investigators said nine devices, including phones and computers were used to continue communications for more than a month. All have been collected and will undergo forensic examinations by the FBI. Investigators aren’t saying what they know about the suspect but are confident he will be located.

“It is a relief to all involved in this case…the parents and ourselves in law enforcement that we were able to get involved in this at this stage and prevent it from becoming a much worse situation,” Overstreet said.

As a precaution, investigators suggest parents set an additional security code, separate from the unlock code on their phone before an app can be downloaded to or deleted from a device. Police also advise parents to do consistent, periodic inspections of the devices their children have access to.

