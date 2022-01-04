Stolen Amazon packages dumped, recovered in Oklahoma County

By Andy Weber

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Stolen Amazon packages were dumped then recovered in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said that nearly 600 packages were due to arrive before Christmas. The packages were later found dumped in a rural area on New Year’s Eve.

The packages were found near the intersection of NE 206th Street and N Harrah Road. The sheriff’s office said one thing is clear: the thief or thieves weren’t big readers.

“All the books that were ordered remained there, so we had books ranging from coloring books to cookbooks to a copy of the Quran there laying on the ground,” said Aaron Brilbeck, the OCSO public information officer.

Nearly every other item was stolen. In total, the deputies found about 600 destroyed or untouched packages.

“We do know from checking the logs that the items were taken from the Amazon Warehouse. It was making its way over to USPS. Never made it USPS,” Brilbeck said.

Due to the nature of when everything went missing, it isn’t a case of porch pirates, although that is common around the holidays.

“This seems more of a case of somebody stealing large amounts at the same time,” Brilbeck said.

Since USPS never received the packages, it is not a federal crime. Yet, local charges could still be filed.

“As of right now, we’re looking at it as a potential larceny, potential theft. How large of a theft we just don’t know because we don’t what was inside of all those packages,” Brilbeck said.

The OCSO said that if you have a package missing to not call them. They are working with USPS and Amazon, and someone will contact you soon.

