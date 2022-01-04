Teen girl shot, killed in attempted Burger King robbery

By WISN Staff

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl at a fast-food restaurant.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a Burger King near North 51st Boulevard and West Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting is related to an attempted robbery at the Burger King.

Investigators have not made any arrests and continue to seek the shooter.

Family members identified the victim as Niesha Harris Brazell.

She was a junior at she was a junior at Pulaski High School.

Her aunt said Niesha died while working as a cashier at the Burger King.

It was closed Monday.

Niesha’s aunt said Niesha was shot in front of her best friend.

Police said the suspect was described as a man with a heavy build.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, tan pants and a face mask.

He was seen driving a black four-door Chevy Impala with a sunroof and spoiler.

Photos released by investigators appear to show the man reaching into the Burger King drive-thru window with a gun.

No other details have been released.

“This victim appears to have been a hardworking teenager with her future bright and ahead of her. Instead, that light has been snuffed out by senseless gun violence,” Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. “I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Burger King where Niesha was shot.

Her family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her final expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips, or use the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

