Metro ends vehicle emissions testing

By COURTNEY ALLEN

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — In one month, people in Davidson County will no longer have to wait in line and pay to get their emissions tested.

On Tuesday night, Metro Council voted unanimously to end the program. That means this decision impacts anyone who drives a vehicle in Davidson County.

Council members said that emission testing has been going on for decades in Davidson County, and they felt it was time to end the program.

Because of a change in federal and state requirements, local municipalities are no longer required to have emissions testing programs. In addition, some council members said that in the last 10 to 15 years, there had been cleaner cars and electric vehicles on the road. As a result, they added that they no longer see a reason to continue the program.

Five other Tennessee counties have already decided to end their programs on January 14. The city’s contract with the private testing company requires a 30-day termination notice.

Metro’s director of legislative affairs, Mike Jameson, said that means emission testing will end on February 4. Some council members asked what people who are currently due for testing should do.

“If somebody is supposed to get registered in January, and they file their registration on February 4 without any emissions, will they be able to register their car on February 4,” council member Dave Rosenberg asked. “That is our expectation and understanding,” Jameson said.

Jameson said he anticipates the county clerk won’t enforce emissions testing this month, with the contract soon ending. However, Jameson told the council he would talk to the clerk’s office Wednesday morning and report back to the Metro Council as soon as he had verification.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.