Wife Of Father Of Missing New Hampshire Girl Harmony Montgomery Charged With Food Stamp Fraud

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Kayla Montgomery, who is married to the father of missing New Hampshire 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, was arrested Wednesday on a welfare fraud charge.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since October 2019, but Manchester Police were only notified recently about her disappearance.

Kayla Montgomery is married to Adam Montgomery, who arrested Tuesday and charged with felony second-degree assault and other charges stemming from alleged 2019 conduct against Harmony. No one has been charged in Harmony’s disappearance at this point in the investigation.

Prosecutors announced Thursday that Kayla Montgomery was arrested on a warrant for welfare fraud, which is a Class A felony.

Kayla Montgomery is not Harmony’s biological mother. She allegedly failed to remove Harmony from a family account with NH DHHS Division of Family Assistance.

Though Harmony was no longer living with the couple and was missing at the time, Kayla Montgomery allegedly continued collecting over $1,500 in food stamp benefits.

Kayla Montgomery is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsboro County Superior Court North.

Anyone who has information on where Harmony is located is asked to text or call 603-203-6060.

