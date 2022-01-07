Firefighters, ACO rescue deer from frozen pond in Wolcott

By ROB POLANSKY

WOLCOTT, Connecticut (WFSB) — Firefighters and an animal control officer in Wolcott crawled into action to rescue a deer from a frozen pond.

According to Wolcott police, The Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department helped ACO Roz Nenninger rescue the deer from Dunham Millpond near the Jacklin Rod and Gun Club.

The club is located on Beecher Road.

“The deer had wandered onto the lake, slipped down and could not get up and off the slippery ice,” police said. “Once rescued from the pond, the deer, who appeared to be ok, was released, and pranced off into the large wooded area.”

Police posted video of the rescue to social media on Thursday.

