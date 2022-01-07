Woman Robs U.S. Bank In Denver After Presenting Note With Demands For Money

By Jesse Sarles

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Agents from the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and Denver police are searching for a woman who robbed a bank in Denver. It happened just before noon on Tuesday at the U.S. Bank on Colorado Boulevard near Yale Avenue.

The suspect “presented a note to the teller demanding money” before getting away. A bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers didn’t state how much money was stolen.

The woman was described as being white and between the ages of 55 and 60. She was about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. She was wearing a heavy coat, a hat, glasses and a mask.

