Video shows propane truck exploding in Cobb County, crews battling massive fire

By CATHERINE CATOURA

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Crews are battling a massive fire after a commercial propane truck carrying several tanks exploded in Cobb County early Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on 1400 block of Industry Road in southwest Powder Springs.

According to Cobb County Fire Department, the truck contained about 140 tanks onboard, 60 of which exploded during the firefight.

Officials have reported no injuries or fatalities at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for updates on this developing story.

