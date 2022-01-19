Reward for finding Summer Wells now over $75k

By TONY GARCIA

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Summer Wells has now been missing for over seven months.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced the reward for her discovery is up to $73,705.90, based on recent contributions.

The nonprofit organization said the reward total is a combination of donations made directly to Civis Bank area branches and checks mailed directly to their building in Church Hill.

The reward for finding the missing 5-year-old remains available for anyone with a credible lead or tip to her discovery until June 15, 2022. If she remains missing after this cutoff date, the funds are donated to the Child Advocacy Center.

Summer Wells disappeared on June 15, 2021, from her home in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the search, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who issued an Amber Alert for little Summer Wells the day after she went missing in June 2021.

Recently, TBI revisited areas of Beech Creek and sent divers into several water areas in the hopes that overgrown foliage in the summer prevented them from finding any clues.

Anyone with information on Summer Wells’ whereabouts is still asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.