5-year-old injured in accidental shooting expected to be released from hospital soon

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities have provided updates about a boy who was critically injured in an accidental shooting.

The Asheville Police Department says the family of the five-year-old who was brought to Asheville Fire Department – Station 8 off Tunnel Road on Feb. 9 says the child is doing better. The family told police they expect he should be released from the hospital soon.

Police report the child was taken by his parents to the fire department station after what appeared to be an accidental shooting.

Firefighters provided basic life support there and Buncombe County EMS transported the child to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Asheville police continue to urge parents to be mindful of gun safety.

“We always do encourage people to safely secure their firearms, whether or not there are children that reside in the house,” Lt. Russell Crisp with APD’s Criminal Investigations told News 13 after the incident. “Just to protect for any type of accidental shootings, be it with children or adults.”

There has been no word from police yet on whether charges will be filed in the case.

