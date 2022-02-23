Dog Rescued From Lauderdale Lakes House Fire

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters made a life-saving rescue on Wednesday.

Crews quickly attacked a fire that broke out at a Lauderdale Lakes home.

The man who lives there said he was asleep when the fire started and was awakened by the fire alarm.

He escaped the flames with one of his two dogs.

After putting out the fire, first responders found the second pup hiding under a sofa.

He was given oxygen and water and is expected to be OK.

Investigators are now working to figure out the cause of the fire.

