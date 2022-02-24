Colleyville Middle School Teacher Resigns Over Video Of Her Saying ‘Conservative Christians Need To Get COVID And Die’

By Web Staff

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — A Colleyville Middle School teacher resigned Thursday, Feb. 24 after a video of something she said in a private conversation with colleagues in a hallway started spreading on social media.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD alerted families to the news in a statement it put out Thursday afternoon.

In the video, it is difficult to hear all of the dialogue, but the group is heard blaming conservative Christians for the slow uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines.

And then the teacher in question said, “conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD put the teacher on administrative leave on Wednesday saying, “The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School.“

On Thursday, the school district shared the following statement with CGISD families:

GCISD Community,

The Colleyville Middle School teacher whose words were captured in a widely circulated online video has resigned and will not be returning to the classroom. GCISD is working to ensure that her students experience as little disruption in their learning as possible.

The views expressed in that video do not reflect the opinions or the professionalism of Colleyville Middle School and other GCISD employees. It is inexcusable to wish harm on those with whom we disagree.

Colleyville Middle School is a high-achieving school with outstanding teachers and staff who are dedicated to students’ success and well-being. This incident should not overshadow the many heights that Colleyville Middle School students reach every day or the tireless work of teachers at Colleyville Middle School and across GCISD.

