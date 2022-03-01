Parade goers catching, and ducking, goodies thrown at parades

By Ariel Mallory

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The good times rolling in full force Monday night.

Lundi Gras was in full swing Monday as back-to-back parades made their way through downtown Mobile.

It’s all leading up to the main event, Fat Tuesday.

Plenty of spectators lined the streets to catch some goodies, and taking some hits along the way too.

But parade goers say it’s all part of the experience.

Brittney Dortch, a Mobile native and frequent parade attendee, says you have to duck and catch.

“Beads, candy, moon pies, anything you can think of,” Dortch said. “It’s not Mardi Gras if you don’t get hit with something.”

Regardless everyone says its all in good fun and if you come out to a parade you should expect it.

Another Mobile native Tony Ligon says the experience comes with it.

“That’s part of the parade season,” Ligon said. “I mean if you’re going to come to a Mobile Mardi Gras be prepared to get hit with something.”

Just be careful when you’re standing on the sidelines, and be aware of your surroundings to keep yourself and others around you from getting hurt.

But most importantly just enjoy yourself and let the good times roll.

“If you’re thinking about coming, come down! This is a family oriented party,” Ligon said. “Just come down and have a good time.”

Fox 10 News is going to be kicking off everything early Tuesday morning at The Admiral Hotel.

We will have all day coverage beginning at 5am.

Our four hour Fat Tuesday special starts at 10am.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.