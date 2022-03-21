Fiefighters prevent house fire from becoming wildfire

By KCRA Staff

TRUCKEE, California (KCRA) — Firefighters were able to put out a house fire in Truckee before it spread to nearby wildlife early Saturday morning, authorities said.

It happened to a home in the Tahoe Donner Neighborhood off Northwoods Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., the Truckee Fire Protection District said.

Authorities say the homeowners were not inside at the time.

Photos show massive flames coming out of the home very close to trees.

Cal Fire along with several other fire departments helped put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

