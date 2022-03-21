Local organization helping families with special needs

By Nicole Borocci

GLENDORA, New Jersey (WPVI) — A South Jersey business leader has rallied the community around a cause near and dear to his heart: helping families with special needs.

Scott D’Antonio is president of Hometown Heroes for Special Needs.

D’Antonio and director Natalie Simmons coordinate home improvement projects, collecting supplies and donations, to make sure families don’t have to cover the cost.

This is their 7th year running the organization.

Their latest project takes them to the home of Ray and Debbie in Glendora, Camden County.

Ray and Debbie need a new front door and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.

Ray’s nurse nominated the couple for the renovation after he suffered a debilitating stroke and needed a leg amputation.

Volunteer contractors have donated their time to help with the repairs.

In addition to the building efforts, D’Antonio wrote a song titled “Everybody, All Together Now!”

The chorus is “Be kind, no one left behind.”

Local musicians and a kids chorus all gathered to record a music video to spread awareness about inclusion and kindness.

