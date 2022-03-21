Man arrested after body was found tied up, decomposing in basement of home, authorities say

By WYFF Staff

JACKSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man was arrested in Georgia and charged with the death of a South Carolina man who was found tied up in the basement of a home after neighbors noticed a foul smell.

The victim, identified as Eldon. W. Ledford, was found in November in a home in Jackson, South Carolina, which is in Aiken County.

Adeodoyin Babafemi Odutola was arrested Tuesday in Hepzibah and is jailed in Augusta awaiting extradition.

South Carolina officials charged Odutola with murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in the death of Ledford.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables ruled in February that Ledford, whose hands and feet were tied, had died of blunt force trauma.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found the back door open, a bloody shirt on the floor, open cabinets in the kitchen and burned documents on the stove and in the sink, and other rooms ransacked.

After removing a piece of furniture blocking a door, Ledford’s body was found in the basement.

