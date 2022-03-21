‘Sharing aloha’: Officer from Hawaii gets attention for ukulele, singing skills after bust

By Leticia Ordaz

ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — A crackdown on a suspected thief this weekend in Northern California is now showing the human side of a police officer who helped make the arrest. Now, his hidden talent is getting attention online.

No one knew Officer Marc Guillermo could sing and play ukulele. That is until he arrested a man caught on a home surveillance video checking door handles in a Rocklin neighborhood.

The suspected thief was found with several stolen items, including a ukulele.

“As we were laying all the items out, trying to see if we could find anything that has identifying information. I just picked it up, I tuned it a little bit, and started playing, which shocked all my coworkers. They were like, ‘What is going on here?'” Guillermo told KCRA 3.

That’s when the officer’s partner started recording his beautiful voice.

“They are like, ‘You have to share this.’ I’m not usually real candid with all that stuff. I’m pretty shy,” he said.

Officer Guillermo has been with the Rocklin Police Department for almost three years. He is originally from Hawaii and says he wanted to show the human side to law enforcement personnel.

“Law enforcement right now is a tough career but just know, you know, we are fathers, we are sons, or mothers or daughters, and we would take a bullet for you or your family any day, and you know I take pride in it. I enjoy working for the Rocklin Police Department,” he said.

He didn’t expect all of the attention he would be getting after his spontaneous performance with the ukulele was shared on social media.

“It just blew up from there. Coworkers started sharing it,” he said.

Officer Guillermo’s love for the ukulele goes back some 20 years.

“I taught myself on YouTube on how to play the ukulele. Just being from Hawaii, that’s in our nature. My family they play and sing, we come from a musical family,” he said.

If you see him on the streets, he says be sure to say “aloha.” He says cracking down on crime and keeping the community safe is what makes him happy.

“Growing up, I was always taught to share the spirit of aloha, to be humble, to be compassionate, caring… you know, and a guardian. Gosh, I’m kind of getting choked up about it,” he said.

Investigators are now working to return the stolen items, including the ukulele, to the rightful owners. If you have any information, they ask you call the Rocklin Police Department.

