World Series of Poker announces new pay structure for dealers

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The World Series of Poker announced Monday a new pay structure with increasing wages for all prospective dealers ahead of the 53rd annual WSOP to be held on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release. starting pay for all dealers will begin at $12.50 an hour with a $100 bonus after successfully completing the first shift. Additionally, WSOP says dealers will be paid a guaranteed $15 per down for all tournament Hold’em only bracelet and side events along with a guaranteed $20 per down for all tournament non-Hold’em bracelet events.

The company also said in the release that if any additional dealer funds are leftover at the end of the tournament they will be paid out as a bonus based on the total number of downs worked throughout the entire series.

The 53rd annual WSOP will begin on May 31 with action scheduled daily through the tournament’s conclusion on July 20. Events will be held at both Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, creating the largest tournament capacity in the event’s history with over 150,000 square feet and 600 poker tables.

Those interested in applying can visit caesars.com/careers or send an email to wsopstaff@caesars.com. WSOP says out of town applicants can also call the WSOP at 702-967-4402 to discuss discounted hotel rooms which will be on a limited basis.

