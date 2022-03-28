Dive crew retrieves car from bottom of Darby Creek after finding human remains from possible missing person case

By Ross DiMattei

Click here for updates on this story

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Recovery crews have removed a car from Darby Creek in Ridley Township after divers recently discovered human remains inside the car. They believe the remains belonged to James Amabile who has been missing for more than 18 years.

Sources tipped off CBS3 that recovery crews would be back out Monday morning. They arrived around 3:30 a.m. Monday with heavy-duty equipment, including a large crane and multiple flatbed 18 wheelers.

Members of Adventures with a Purpose believe they made a major discovery last Saturday based on an anonymous tip.

The volunteer dive team used state-of-the-art sonar technology to find a vehicle submerged 24 feet underwater in Darby Creek. Inside the car, they say they found the remains of a man’s body.

They believe it belonged to James Amabile who disappeared in 2003 after calling his kids’ babysitter to say he was running five minutes late to pick up his two daughters.

Police say the discovery could bring closure for the family that’s been searching for answers for nearly two decades.

“This is something that we’ve been investigating for a long time. It wasn’t just the initial missing person. It was following a lot of leads over the years, following a lot of different theories as far as the whereabouts of the missing person. So for us and for the family, it’s closure if it is the victim,” Ridley Township Police Captain James Dougherty said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.