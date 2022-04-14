13-year-old trafficked for drugs and money, DA says

By Daeshen Smith

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl is now in custody. Grover Stone was arrested by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday on warrants for sodomy first degree, rape first degree, sexual abuse first degree, sodomy second degree, rape second degree, and sexual abuse second degree involving a female juvenile..

According to District Attorney Ashley Rich, the child was trafficked by Brandie McKee in exchange for drugs and money from Stone.

McKee is still behind bars in Metro Jail on charges of first-degree human trafficking and facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act.

“We have reason to believe that this had been going on for some period of time,” said Rich.

According to the DA, the investigation started after the child went to the police and told them what was happening, and told them who was doing it.

“That’s the worst part,” said Rich. “This was perpetrated by someone who should have been giving her a safe environment but instead was transporting her and putting her into an awful criminal environment and forcing her to do things against her will.”

“I think if you do this once the likelihood of you doing it and having done it before are very great,” said Rich.

Rich says human trafficking is a Class A felony meaning there is no statute of limitations. She hopes this case will encourage more victims to come forward.

“We will absolutely prosecute these kinds of cases if they are willing to come forward and tell their story,” added Rich.

Rich also mentioned that this is the first case in Mobile County to be charged with the state statute for human trafficking meaning both of Mckee’s charges are punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.

