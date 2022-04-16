Vehicle captured driving recklessly before crashing into parked car; police investigating

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating after a wild video showed a vehicle driving recklessly outside Marshall High School.

It’s another reckless driver in Milwaukee at it again. The video shows the driver swerving left to right. He drives up on the curb, almost hitting two students, and then crashes into a parked car. It happened near 64th and Fiebrantz on Thursday, March 14.

“I was shocked, but not surprised, it’s common that kids just drive up and down the block at crazy speeds,” Tiffany Driver said. She lives across the street from the school.

Police say the driver got away on foot. He was driving a stolen car.

“It’s just not safe. We’ve been over here for a long time and we never had any issues other than the driving,” Driver said.

Driver shared surveillance video with CBS 58. Just days ago, the driver of an SUV drove on the sidewalk in front of her house.

CBS 58’s Winnie Dortch asked, “What is it going to take to slow down those drivers?”

“Hopefully more police presence,” Driver said.

The white car belongs to someone who works at Marshall High School.

Police are continuing to look for the driver. No injuries were reported.

