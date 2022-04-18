Man recovering after being mauled by tigers at airboat attraction

By WFOR Staff

OCHOPEE, Florida (WFOR) — A Florida man is recovering after being mauled by two tigers at an Everglades airboat tour company.

Their caretaker had just fed the big cats when Ignacio Meabe saw a piece of chicken sitting in their cage.

He got down on the ground to throw the tiger it’s meal when it bit down on his arm.

When he tried to beat it away, the other tiger clenched on.

Meabe remembers looking at his arms before blacking out.

“My bone. I couldn’t move my hand the rest of the day,” he said. “I don’t remember no more.”

He says no one asked him to go in the cage.

After being in the hospital for weeks, Meabe now is back home.

He’s still recovering but does have range of motion in his arms.

