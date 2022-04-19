APD releases video of suspect wanted in murder of security guard

By CBS46 News Staff and Zac Summers

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect and persons wanted for questioning in connection the murder of a security guard Monday night.

The victim, Anthony Frazier, is seen in the video getting out of his vehicle at 387 Cleveland Ave. SW, just before 7p.m. on April 18. A man, dressed in a black long sleeve t-shirt with graphics on it, a black ballcap with a Nike logo, and carrying a camouflage backpack, walks up behind Frazier with what appeared to be a gun.

The 51-year-old was shot and died at the scene.

Antonette Frazier told CBS46 her father had been a security guard for less than a month. She said he took the second job to help make ends meet.

“My father was a good man,” she said. “He didn’t deserve to be shot down like an animal.”

Antonette said her father was shot in the back of the head. His wallet, phone and gun were also stolen.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could be so cold,” she added. “My daddy would have given his wallet, his gun, his phone with no hesitation. That stuff is replaceable.”

Antonette said her dad was not a confrontational man, that he liked to keep the peace.

“If he would see someone fighting in the streets, even if he didn’t know them, he would try to break it up,” she said.

The father of three was planning to visit his eldest daughter, who lives three hours south of Atlanta, this weekend. The two hadn’t seen each other in over a year but she says they talked regularly.

“My dad was like my diary,” Antonette said. “He was the person I vent to. I could tell him anything and I wouldn’t have to worry about nothing.”

She’s heartbroken to know that she will never get the chance to make new memories with her father.

“He was my best friend, and they took him away from me,” she added.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

