3 People Rescued, 1 Still Missing As Crews Working On Water Rescue In Wildwood

By Web Staff

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (KYW) — The search continues for a missing swimmer in Wildwood. Cape May County authorities received a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a group in danger in the ocean near Andrews Avenue.

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the water, but a man, who is said to be about 20 years old, is still missing.

The fire department was called out to aid in the rescue.

CBS3 has learned the Coast Guard chopper suspended its search Tuesday night. But its boat continued searching for the missing man a while longer.

We are awaiting updates from officials down the shore on Wednesday morning. At last check, the man was still missing.

The group may have been caught in a rip current.

Officials remind swimmers to swim parallel to the shore and then swim back. Don’t try to fight the current.

But more than that, Wildwood officials also want to remind visitors not to swim if there are no lifeguards on duty.

Beaches in Wildwood will not be fully staffed until about mid-June.

