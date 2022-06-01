‘I Want Justice For My Son’: Elk Grove Mom Says Teacher Choked Her Son While Trying To Break Up Fight

By Web Staff

ELK GROVE, California (KOVR) — An Elk Grove mother is planning to press charges against a teacher who she said choked her son while trying to break up a schoolyard fight.

The alleged incident happened at James Rutter Middle School earlier this month and now the family wants justice.

Shanae McBride is angry and upset.

“He’s traumatized. He’s scared,” she said of her son.

The incident started with a fight between McBride’s son and a classmate.

“He was in an altercation with a classmate, and in the process of the incident, a teacher came and choked him around his neck,” McBride said.

According to her son’s written statement to the school, the teacher allegedly choked the student while threatening to continue until the student lost consciousness.

“I just haven’t been getting the proper response that I deserve as a parent,” McBride said regarding the incident.

Elk Grove Unified School District confirms a teacher has been placed on administrative leave. Xanthi Soriano, the director of communications for Elk Grove Unified, released a statement saying, in part:

“The district is currently investigating a teacher intervention into a student behavior management situation…We are investigating whether the intervention was appropriate.”

But McBride feels this investigation should go beyond the school district and involve law enforcement. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office says it is a matter between the parent and the school until formal charges are brought forward.

“I want justice for my son. I want the teacher held accountable for his actions,” she said.

McBride met with district officials on Tuesday to see the full video of the incident. She said she plans to take the next step to hold the teacher accountable.

