15 arrested in child exploitation, prostitution sting in Independence, Kansas City and across greater metro area

By KMBC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A total of 32 people have been arrested as part of a massive child exploitation investigation across Missouri and Kansas.

Authorities with the Department of Homeland Security said 15 of those individuals came from a sting set up in Independence, Kansas City, Jackson, Platte, and Clay Counties in Missouri, and Bourbon County in Kansas.

From May 17 to May 19, multiple law enforcement agencies in the Wichita area teamed up for Operation Blue Ghost, which netted 17 arrests for crimes like aggravated human trafficking, promoting the sale of sex, purchasing sex acts, and more.

Authorities in the Kansas City area banded together from May 31 to June 2 to arrest an additional 15 individuals.

According to a release from the Midwest division of the DHS, partners in and around Independence, Kansas City, Clay County, and Platte County in Missouri, and in Bourbon County, Kansas targeted adults willing to travel for the purpose of sexually exploiting a child.

Of the 15 arrested in the Kansas City-area sting, authorities said crimes included intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a child, furnishing pornography to minors, sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting prostitution, aggravated human trafficking, sex trafficking, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted statutory sodomy, and attempted second-degree statutory rape.

“I’m extremely proud of all of the special agents, analysts, and officers whose hard work and dedication made this operation a success,” said acting Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City area of operations R. Sean Fitzgerald. “Our joint commitment to protecting children has removed these 32 dangerous individuals from our streets and hopefully sends a clear message to others looking to harm children.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.