Judge moves Fairfield, Iowa teenager’s murder trial to Pottawattamie County

By KETV Staff

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — One of the Fairfield, Iowa teenagers charged with murdering his high school Spanish teacher will now go to trial in Pottawattamie County.

A state judge announced the change of venue Monday, which moves Willard Miller’s trial hundreds of miles from Fairfield to Council Bluffs.

Miller’s trial is set to begin on Nov. 1.

Miller and Jeremy Goodale are both charged as adults with first-degree murder, in the beating death of Nohema Graber, 66.

Prosecutors believe the 17-year-old suspects planned the murder, beating Graber to death with a baseball bat.

It is unclear where Goodale’s trial will be held. As of now, his trial is set for Aug. 23.

