Hidden cameras to be installed on 100 New York City subway trains in pilot program

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — Hidden surveillance cameras are the latest initiative being rolled out on New York City subway trains to combat crime and add another layer of safety for commuters.

A pilot program calls for the cameras to be installed in 100 train cars. So far, 65 cars have been equipped with the devices.

Riding the trains has, for so many New Yorkers, become an exercise in self-defense. Some carry pepper spray and most avoid eye contact.

Diane English has her own strategy.

“I pray. I pray my travel time there and back,” English said.

She prays that she won’t fall victim to an act of violence.

On Wednesday night, the Transit Authority unveiled its new initiative, which is aimed at fighting crime on subway trains themselves which, unlike the platforms and stations, haven’t had surveillance cameras onboard.

Now, the MTA will install them in a hundred cars.

Richard Davey is the president of New York City Transit, which has installed cameras on 4,000 buses, but no trains.

“In our most recent customer survey data, it’s clear our bus customers feel more safe than our subway customers,” Davey said.

It comes a day after the assault of a transit officer, patrolling a 3 train, alone, in East New York, Brooklyn.

Mayor Eric Adams had ordered the NYPD to institute solo patrols to increase visibility across the system.

The officer was unhurt, but on Wednesday, the mayor evolved his plan. Now, cops can patrol as pairs again, but must spread out.

“Two goals. One, omnipresent, two, make sure our officers are as safe as possible,” Adams said.

But even the largest police department in the country can’t put a cop everywhere.

The Transit Authority hopes adding cameras aboard trains will provide another layer of safety during a scary time.

The surveillance cameras won’t be monitored 24/7, and they won’t transmit in real time. However, it can give officers an opportunity to gather crucial evidence.

They say they aren’t sure if the cameras will help deter criminals, but think they will help solve individual crimes, and ultimately, they hope it makes people feel a little better about riding the train.

If the pilot program goes well, the plan is to install even more cameras.

