Donated returnables stolen from Saginaw Area Fireworks

By James Felton and Stephen Borowy

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A Ring doorbell was not enough to deter a man from taking something that wasn’t his.

Saginaw Area Fireworks Director Dona Czapp could only watch as the man climbed into their donation truck, stealing bags of cans and bottles meant to help fund the annual fireworks display.

Czapp said the man stole from the truck, located at the intersection of Davenport Avenue and Warwick Street, four times over the weekend.

“Why would you steal from the Saginaw Area Fireworks when people work so hard to raise the money to provide a free service to everybody in the community,” Czapp said.

Saginaw Area Fireworks President Thomas Roy believes the man got away with about $1,000 of returnables.

“It’s at least one or two shells that he basically took away from our fireworks,” Roy said. “Which doesn’t seem like a lot, but putting that manpower and the effort, and doing it, it’s quite a bit.”

Roy said he called the Saginaw Police Department. The man is believed to be driving a white Silverado single cab pickup truck with a black tonneau cover and a black bug guard on the front.

It also says Silverado in black on the tailgate. The vehicle has aluminum wheels with raised white letter tires.

Roy said nothing like this has ever happened before.

“Many people have come to this truck and dropped off thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of cans and this is the first time that anyone has really stolen from us,” Roy said.

Czapp wants it to be the last time.

“I hope he gets caught and I hope he’s held accountable, and I would like to sentence him to sorting these cans and bottles so that he can be a part of what makes everything happen instead of what makes everything negative,” Czapp said.

Donations can still be dropped off at the Davenport Avenue and Warwick Street location until the end of July when the Saginaw Area Fireworks will discontinue its collection until 2023.

