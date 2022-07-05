Mother, toddler injured after fireworks malfunction at Scissortail Park

By Meghan Mosley

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A fireworks show abruptly ended Sunday night at Scissortail Park because a malfunction caused fireworks to shoot into the crowd.

But the CEO of Scissortail Park told KOCO 5 they were following proper safety measures.

“All of those safety guidelines were followed,” Scissortail Park CEO Maureen Heffernan said. “Unfortunately, with explosives, sometimes accidents happen.”

Authorities cut the fireworks show short because of explosives launching in the wrong direction.

“One of the fireworks was supposed to go up, and they spread out horizontally, exploded horizontally,” Oklahoma City Fire Department shift commander David Shearer said.

The malfunctioning fireworks hit a mother and her toddler, causing minor injuries. The mother went to the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.