Young Thug’s nephew arrested for killing girlfriend in East Point

By Joyce Lupiani

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — The man who allegedly killed his girlfriend in East Point earlier this week has been identified as Fardereen Deonta Grier.

According to East Point Police Department, Grier is a nephew of the rapper known as Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams.

Grier is reportedly the son of Young Thug’s sister, according to TMZ.

Police say that Grier initially told police that two guys in ski masks attempted to rob them as they were leaving the apartment and one of the gunmen shot the victim, Destiny Fitzpatrick.

He claimed he dragged his girlfriend’s body back into the apartment and asked someone to call police.

Witnesses told police they heard Grier arguing with Fitzpatrick before the shooting. One of the witnesses said he heard a gunshot and then walked outside and saw the victim on the ground.

Grier eventually confessed, according to EPD.

Young Thug was arrested in May on RICO charges. An 88-page indictment claims that Williams, along with another rapper known as Gunna and 26 other people, are part of the YSL (Young Slime Life) street gang. Prosecutors say the gang members have engaged in violent criminal activity since 2012.

Williams is currently in custody and is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.