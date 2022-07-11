New NOLA Public Schools Superintendent takes over

By WDSU Staff

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — History will be made Monday when a new superintendent takes the reins of NOLA Public Schools.

Dr. Avis Williams will be the first woman to serve as a permanent superintendent in the district’s 181 years.

Williams will take over the position after Dr. Henderson Lewis held it for seven years.

Williams said her first official act will be to launch a 100-day plan designed to build a stronger future for Orleans Parish.

Williams also faces pressure from parents to reconsider charter school contracts and provide a successful education system for all students in New Orleans.

