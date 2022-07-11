Westside Albuquerque residents asked to restrict water through morning

By Sam Smith

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — Residents in northwest Albuquerque are being asked to restrict water and toilet use through Monday morning.

A pipeline collapse Sunday evening causing a sewer blockage. The collapse occurred near 64th St. and Coors.

Crews are still working to repair the 48″ pipe that collapsed line near Coors and 64th.

A spokesman for Water Authority Public Affairs says the blockage caused backups into homes and businesses. He also says reducing water and toilet use will prevent more backups.

Crews worked through the night making repairs.

