9-year-old Florence cancer survivor to ‘swim with the dolphins’

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WAPT) — A 9-year-old from Florence is going to Hawaii thanks to Make-A-Wish and a local credit union.

Aubree Sutton was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma in January 2020 and is now cancer-free.

“I’m very excited to go to Hawaii. I’ve always wanted to go,” Aubree said.

“Always” for the Florence Elementary fourth-grader translates to two years, which are the same two years she spent undergoing chemotherapy at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Because of the treatment and the pandemic, Aubree’s trip had to wait. But now, thanks to the partnership between Make-A-Wish and Members Exchange, she’s ready to have some fun in the sun in the Aloha state.

“Go swim with the dolphins, get on a Jet Ski and do a luau,” Aubree said. “I know how to swim, but I’m going to be swimming with the dolphins.”

Aubree said she’s bringing her mother, sister and two grandparents with her to Hawaii. Aubree said she’s the only one in her family who is packed and ready to go. She said they need to step it up.

“Or, they’re going to get left here,” Aubree said. “I might put my auntie in my suitcase. She told me to put her in my suitcase and take her with me.”

“We’re just excited. we have so much to celebrate,” said Aubree’s mom, Lakendra Sutton. “She just got her MRI scans for the first time in seven months about three weeks ago and they’re all clear, so we’re ready to get on this trip and we got a whole lot to celebrate.”

Aubree loves to play with her dog, watch movies with her sister, play hide-and-seek and skate. She can soon add swimming with dolphins to that list.

“I want to thank all of them for making it happen,” Aubree said.

