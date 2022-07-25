After deadly boat crash, thousands sign petition to light up Dauphin Island Airport

By Web Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There’s a petition circulating to light up the Dauphin Island Airport following a deadly boating accident this weekend.

Quinton Zirlott, 22, died when a boat he was on hit a concrete barrier that surrounds the airport runway that juts out into the water. Four others on the boat were also hurt.

Organizers of the petition say the crash could have been avoided if the runway were lit up at night.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is still working to determine what caused the accident.

