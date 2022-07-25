Car wedged under 18-wheeler in NW Dade crash

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A car ended up wedged under a tractor-trailer in an overnight crash in northwest Miami-Dade.

It happened at NW 119th Street and 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the driver of the car was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. Once there, it was discovered that he had been shot. The man was listed in critical condition.

Investigators are now trying to determine where the shooting took place and what led to it.

