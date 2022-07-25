‘That’s a bear staring right at me!’: Man comes face to face with black bear in Florida

By Steve King

JUPITER, Florida (WPBF) — A juvenile black bear was spotted in Palm Beach County, and a Jupiter resident who came face to face with it says he was shocked.

Doug Covin said Saturday was a normal day. He was spending time in his backyard off of April Lane, just north of Center Street. He says at around 11:40 a.m., he saw a black bear in a tree just feet away from him.

“I heard a small noise. A branch broke,” Covin said. “I look up and there’s a 150-pound black bear, maybe 10 feet from me, staring at me.

“I didn’t know what it was at first. I was looking right at him and I was thinking, ‘What am I looking at? That’s a bear staring right at me!’”

Covin was able to capture this photo and some footage of the bear after he called 911.

