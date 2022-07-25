Universal Orlando evacuated after fight, shooting scare

By Caelan Dooley

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Universal Orlando CityWalk was evacuated late Saturday night after a fight between “several juveniles” broke out in one of the parking garages, police say.

The chaos from that fight lead some people to believe there was an active shooter in the area.

Rumor and confusion spread quickly. Video below from Twitter user jbunchesofoats shows people running for the exits.

Video shared with WESH 2 on Twitter appears to show what led up to the police response. Orlando police confirmed there were no shots fired and no weapons were found, though CityWalk was evacuated as an abundance of precaution.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries. CityWalk typically closes at midnight, and both theme parks had been closed hours earlier.

In a tweet just after midnight Sunday, OPD said anyone who left items behind during the fight and confusion can head to guest services or contact Universal to retrieve their items.

This is the second time Saturday that confusion led to a panic in Orlando.

There was panic at Florida Mall as loud bangs heard inside the mall sent people running, thinking it was a shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.