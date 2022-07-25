Wisconsin high school senior’s artwork selected as a winner in Doodle for Google competition

By EMILEE FANNON

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A recent high school graduate’s artwork is representing Wisconsin in a big way.

Mike Jones, a graduate from Verona High School in Dane County, was selected as a winner in the Doodle for Google competition.

Jones created a doodle which was selected from thousands of entries. His artwork called “wellness through mirrors” was one of 54 state and territory winners.

The contest allows students kindergarten through 12th grade to create their own version of the Google logo.

Jones says he didn’t expect to win but is honored to have made it this far.

“Finally being recognized, it felt really good,” Jones said. “I felt that my hard work finally paid off.”

Jones’ doodle will now advance to the final round where a national winner will be announced July 28.

