Crews battle massive warehouse fire in Dudley, Massachusetts

DUDLEY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The state fire marshal is investigating a raging fire that tore through a warehouse in Dudley, Massachusetts, Thursday night.

Crews were called to the engulfed warehouse on Roberts Road at about 9:41 p.m. Firefighters were ordered out of the building due to extreme, hazardous conditions.

The fire was extinguished by approximately 4 a.m., and crews left the scene at around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Dudley Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski said the main building was “a total loss.”

Officials said the building contained industrial materials. A state hazmat team responded to monitor the air quality.

“Neighbors can rest assure the air quality is safe,” Kochanowski said. “I really have to hand it to our guys. They were able to protect those tanks and the sides of the building.”

State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office are working with local officials in an effort to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. No employees were in the building at the time.

