Sheriff: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend dies after apparent suicide in jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has died after an apparent suicide.

On Aug. 17, a deputy at the Washington County Jail was performing a routine round when they noticed 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez had made an attempt on his life. Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he died six days later due to injuries he sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hernandez was facing four charges including second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell. Hernandez and Birdzell had been in a relationship.

Birdzell’s family reached out to the sheriff’s office to report her missing on Aug. 5. Two days later on Aug. 7, deputies got information that Birdzell had been murdered and her body was put into the garbage at a local apartment complex. Detectives responded and through their investigation, they came to the conclusion that Birdzell had been killed.

Through their investigation detectives were led to a landfill in Benton County where on Aug. 9 they found Birdzell’s body. An autopsy confirmed the remains as Birdzell and her cause of death as a homicide.

Hernandez was later arrested in connection with her death. The sheriff’s office said Hernandez and Birdzell had been in a relationship.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team and Oregon State Medical Examiner are investigating Hernandez’s death, which the sheriff’s office is standard protocol. No additional details have been released at this time.

