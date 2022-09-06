6-year-old born with half a heart receives special surprise

By Dani Masten

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — One and every 100 children are born with only half a heart. Las Vegas 6-year-old Anthony Marquez is one of them.

“Emotionally, it was very difficult and at one point we thought we were going to lose him,” said Jorge Jimenez Marquez, who is Anthony’s father.

At 22 weeks, Anthony was diagnosed when in the womb with congenital heart defect. Meaning, he only has half a heart.

“The heart has four chambers,” said Doctor Ruben Acherman. “They are called ventricles and some people are only born with one like in Anthony’s case.”

Kim Vy-Pham, Anthony’s mother, got emotional when thinking back to the day he was born.

“I couldn’t even touch him; we were looking through a glass to picture that we were touching him for the first time, so it was hard,” said Vy-Pham.

She said hours after being born, Anthony went into surgery.

“The first 24 hours, he already had complications, so they put in an external pacemaker and then they switched it to an internal pacemaker when they did the open-heart surgery,” said Vy-Pham.

Anthony then went on to needing three more surgeries completing his fourth surgery at 6 years-old.

“Prior to his surgery last month, his oxygen levels were at about 74,” said Jimenez Marquez. “Blue nails and everything. Right now, after the last surgery he went through his oxygen levels are at 91, 92.”

Anthony and his family have received support throughout the whole process and a special surprise from Anthony’s cardiologist doctor Ruben Acherman.

“We recommended him and his family for Make A Wish Foundation,” said Acherman. “He more than deserved it. This is an extremely brave kid.”

Anthony wished for a hot tub.

“He loves water,” said Jimenez Marquez. “When he was little and able to, he would spend a lot of time in the tub.”

Having half a heart doesn’t stop Anthony from living his life to the fullest.

“He is a really really happy kid and he is so active,” said Vy-Pham. “Like we joke around with his heart surgeon like did you put an extra battery when you were in there because he is so active.”

Vy-Pham said treating Marquez in Nevada was the best decision.

“Part of this is raising awareness because this happens every day and we are fortunate that Las Vegas is one of the locations that has a great team the type of operation and long-term care that he needs in order for him to still be alive today,” said Vy-Pham.

Doctor Acherman said living till the age of 40 is about an 80-85% chance for people with congenital heart defect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.