Petitions filed to recall 3 school board directors

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, Oregon (KPTV) — A new effort to recall three Salem-Keizer School Board directors is currently underway.

The recall petitions were filed by the political action committee, Salem-Keizer Education First. The committee believes the three board directors -Ashley Carson-Cottingham, Osvaldo Avila and Karina Guzman-Ortiz – have not been prioritizing the education of students.

A document for Guzman-Ortiz’s recall claims she supports the removal of student resource officers, despite data that shows nearly 200 interactions on Salem-Keizer campuses that involve weapons.

A petition for Carson-Cottingham’s recall details her alleged interest in school base health centers, which it says would allow students to seek medical care for serious conditions, like HIV, without parental consent or knowledge. The petition also claims Carson-Cottingham supports graphic books in libraries that portray teens engaging in sexual activities.

The petition document for the recall of Avila details the same issue of him supporting explicit books on campuses. It also claims Avila supports special interest groups who “intimidate parents by calling them white supremacists, racists, and transphobic.” The petition also says Avila supported the removal of student resource officers on campuses.

All registered voters in the Salem-Keizer School District can vote on the recall efforts of all three board directors. Voting would happen after signatures are submitted for all three recalls.

Each petition requires 16,283 signatures to be submitted by November 23. After that, the recalls have to be put to vote within 35 days.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.