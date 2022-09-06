Swimmer hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during race

By Kathryn Doorey

HONOLULU (KITV) — A male swimmer is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a swim race at Waikiki Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, responded to the swimmer who suffered a cardiac arrest, just after 9:30am on Monday.

Lifeguards rescued the man from the waters off Waikiki and started CPR.

Honolulu EMS continued treatment on the patient, who is in critical condition, to an emergency room.

No other information has been released at this time.

