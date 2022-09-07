Toe Beans and Dreams cat café opening in Aiea to employ young adults with disabilities

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — A new, unique animal adoption café is opening in Aiea this week.

Toe Beans & Dreams Cafe opens its doors Thursday, September 8 at 7:30 a.m., and will train and employee young adults with developmental disabilities, while connecting cats with ‘furever’ homes.

The café is the latest project by Dr. Karen Tyson, a family therapist and founder of the animal rescue group KAT Charities.

It’ll feature coffee, tea, snacks, and baked goods in a cafe atmosphere, with a twist.

Staff will consist primarily of special needs individuals, who will learn on the job; cooking, cleaning, serving and working with KAT Charities staff.

“When individuals with disabilities connect with animals, an incredible relationship is formed,” said Dr. Tyson. “Animals are unconditionally accepting and place no judgment or social expectations on people. This breaks down common barriers for individuals with social, attention, learning or physical disabilities and fosters a therapeutic relationship built on love and mutual trust.”

Toe Beans & Dreams Cafe opens on Thursday at Pearl Kai Shopping Center.

In preparation for the opening, Toe Beans & Dreams is hosting a social media giveaway on Wednesday, September 7, to enter to win 5 free cat lounge passes to the cafe’s kitty lounge. To learn more, visit the Toe Beans Instagram at @toebeanshi.

