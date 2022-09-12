8 firefighters hurt, 3 critically after two fire trucks collide

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — Eight firefighters were hurt, three critically when two fire trucks collided while heading to a fire in New Jersey.

The fire trucks were heading to a fire at an electronics store in Paterson and crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Straight St. on Saturday.

One fire truck crashed into the Golden Mango grocery store, and the other fire truck hit a tree.

It was a close call for store manager Riken Patel, who was inside Golden Mango early Saturday evening.

“Where the accident happened, I was there one minute ago and I moved from there, and luckily I moved,” Patel said.

Patel said he heard a big sound and saw the truck coming in.

Just moments later – a firetruck came barreling through the front of the store. Panicked shoppers ran for safety as the wall crumbled and merchandise along the wall was thrown around. ‘

Luckily, Patel says no one inside the busy shop was hurt.

“We were shocked. We didn’t realize what was going on,” he said.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh is asking for prayers for the firefighters and their families.

“They were just doing their job. This rarely happens, and unfortunately it happened now,” said Sayegh.

Patel says he hopes to reopen the store on Sunday.

An investigation is underway into what caused the fire trucks to crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.