Father of 7, a SEPTA conductor, killed in ambush shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A father of seven is dead after a gunman ambushed him outside his home in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, police say.

A family member identified the victim as 37-year-old Daniel Ruley.

SEPTA confirmed to Action News that Ruley was a Regional Rail conductor, who worked for the transportation agency for 13 years.

According to the family, Ruley and his wife had just arrived at their home on the 100 block of East Washington Lane around 12:45 a.m. Monday after he had gone to pick her up.

The family said right after his wife got inside the home, someone ambushed Ruley.

“Nice family. I’m surprised that happened on this block,” said neighbor Anthony Hackley of Germantown.

Witnesses told police a black sedan had been parked outside the home.

“A heavyset male exited that sedan and effectively ambushed and executed this 37-year-old male,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi.

At least 15 shots were fired and then the suspect fled in the sedan, police say.

“I heard rapid gunfire while I was upstairs laying down with my son. It sounded real crazy,” Hackley said.

Ruley fell onto his front lawn and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation has found Ruley was innocent and this was likely a case of mistaken identity.

“Witness statements indicate that the rate of volume of fire from the handgun was in such a rapid succession that it sounded like a machinegun. That brings us a concern that the weapon may have been modified,” Ginaldi said.

Family members including the victim’s brother and sister arrived at the scene.

“You can actually hear one of the family members crying,” Ginaldi said as he spoke with Action News not far from the victim’s home.

SEPTA released the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic and senseless murder of SEPTA employee Daniel Ruley, who was shot and killed outside his Germantown home early this morning. Mr. Ruley was a Regional Rail conductor and worked for SEPTA for 13 years. SEPTA’s thoughts are with Mr. Ruley’s family at this extremely difficult time. Counseling is being made available for co-workers. SEPTA will continue to assist Philadelphia Police in any way possible as this investigation continues.”

Detectives are searching through surveillance video to help find the suspect, including Ring home security footage.

