Older couple rescued by sheriff’s deputy from Mosquito Fire

By Greta Serrin

VOLCANOVILLE, California (KCRA) — An older couple was rescued from the Mosquito Fire line by a Northern California sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The couple and their two dogs were within an evacuated area of the fire when they called the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office this week. They said they were stuck on Volcanoville Road with no way to evacuate as their vehicle was disabled, the sheriff’s office said.

Video shows the deputy had to go through a dirt road with heavy smoke and flames in some areas. The fire had jumped to both sides of the road with visibility extremely low, authorities said.

“At one point the low visibility forced the deputy to stop with flames touching the vehicle, fortunately, the winds blew the smoke away in time for the deputy to drive to safety,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

The Mosquito Fire has burned over 41,400 acres of land in Placer and El Dorado counties. Parts of Volcanoville Road have been burned by the fire. It’s unclear if any homes have been destroyed in the area.

The couple, their dogs and the deputy were able to make out of the fire zone and to safety.

