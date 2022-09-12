People across the country donate water for Jacksonians

By Gracyn Gordon

Mississippi (WAPT) — While repairs are making way for improvements at the OB Curtis Water Plant, a boil water notice is still in place until two rounds of testing show clear results.

Many residents impacted said this experience has been a nightmare.

“It’s been a little difficult. Water is coming out brown as usual. I can’t wait until it gets fixed. It’s kind of a burden,” Leroy Jackson said.

On Saturday, crews repaired and installed the second raw water pump.

“We’ve been waiting a long time, and I thank God it’s finally here,” Margaret Washington said.

While Jackson residents wait to officially use their own water, people across the nation have stepped in to help.

“I was watching TV, and they were talking about the flooding that went on. The disaster and everything, and I just, something just came to me and said take some water to Jackson, and here we are,” said Andrea Roberson from Chicago.

“I’m very grateful to all the people who have been helping us. I thank you so much,” said Jackson.

“It makes me feel great — like somebody really do care and really finally answering to us. So, I really do appreciate it. It feels really great,” Washington said.

Officials said they plan to continue their investigative sampling until full sampling is ready to begin.

Jackson city leaders said if someone’s water is not clear or pressure is down, they can report issues here: survey123.arcgis.com/share/1a7e4df8516b49a9a3edab1ca0929af1

